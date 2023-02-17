Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

The Senior Pastor, Dunamis Church International Gospel Center Worldwide, Pastor Paul Enenche on Friday in Makurdi reminded Nigerians that their choice on February 25 has consequences, hence to vote wisely.

Pastor Enenche was in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue for two days crusade with the theme “Light has come’.

He has been nominated for honorary doctorate degree in vicinity at the convocation ceremony of Benue State University, Makurdi holding on Saturday.

The man of God who spoke with newsmen charged Nigerians to vote wisely as he described the coming election period to choose between light and darkness, progress and retrogression.

He however warned that the country risk wallowing in adversity and calamity if Nigerians make a mistake to choose best candidates.

Hear him, “2023 election is an opportunity to change future of the country to move away and depart from the evil, wickedness and darkness that have bedeviled our nation for the past seven to eight years.

“It is an opportunity to choose whether we want bandits to continue, terrorism to continue underdevelopment to continue, massive corruption to continue, nepotism clannistic operation or we want a complete total departure.

“When we see the candidates that have presented to contest election it’s very clear that we are having choices between people that are having issues that we know or people that have records clean and untainted. It is a choice to make it is a choice between corruption or no corruption, a choice between light and darkness.

“It’s a choice between progress and retrogression, a choice between old and new order. If we choose the old order, the old way of doing things, if we choose expired and retired people who should be resting and choose them back it means we are ready to continue in adversity and calamity.

“But if we choose people of proven result, proven credibility, proven integrity if we choose someone with proven track record with heart for the people then we have the chance to change things.

The man of God admonished Nigerians to rise and ensure that they educate their people in the rural areas, ‘who to vote, tell them who to vote and the Logo to vote’.





