Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

It is the turn of the old Mid-Western region to produce the next vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the person of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa after the region has been marginalised since 1960.

This is the submission of The Mid-Westerners, a group of elites drawn from the old Bendel State made up of the current Edo and Delta states while addressing a crop of mainstream journalists on Wednesday in Warri, Delta State.

The group opined that the recent uproar against the choice of Senator Okowa as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was unnecessary for the only region that has not tasted the presidency nor the vice presidency for over 24 years.

Addressing journalists via a statement signed by Hon. Iwemdi Nwahan, Prof David Ejenobo and Hon. Fidelis Chimokwu, chairman, vice chairman and secretary respectively, the group decried what it described as the “use and dump” antics of people of the old Eastern region against Igbos in Delta.

“We Mid-Westerners are not happy with the use and dump antics of our brothers and sisters from the old Eastern region.

“Is Okowa not an Igbo man by ancestry? Why should the North Eastern part of Delta State be treated nonchalantly by our Igbo brothers across the Niger?

“Delta Igbos are treated as Igbos when it pleases them to do so. This attitude must stop,” the group warned.

The group averred that Okowa has paid his dues in politics with laurels to show for it, urging Nigerians, particularly Deltans to vote for Atiku and Okowa as well as other PDP candidates at all levels during the general elections.

“We call the attention of the political class of Nigeria to take careful note of the wide acceptance of Atiku Abubakar in all his campaigns across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“There’s no doubt that Nigerians are fed up with the eight years of the APC. A vote for Atiku is a vote for Okowa.

“We can on all sons and daughters of the old Mid-Western region to rise up with one voice for the only party (PDP) that has given us this once-in-a-life-time opportunity,” the group pleaded.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I dont know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…