2023: Your boast to defeat Atiku laughable, Ebonyi indigenes tell Gov Umahi

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has dismissed as laughable, the declaration by the State Governor, Dave Umahi, that he would defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, if given the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi who is one of the 23 presidential aspirants of the APC made the declaration reacting to the weekend emergence of the former vice president at the Presidential Convention of the main opposition party.

President of the AESID, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, in a statement, on Monday, described the boast of Governor Umahi as a tall dream.

Ambassador Oluchchukwu who said Governor Umahi enjoys no support beyond a few states in the south region noted that the PDP presidential candidate remains a household name across the six geo-political zones in the country.

He said: “Though one can conclude that it is archetypal of Umahi, we are genuinely concerned that rather than congratulate Atiku Abubakar like other Governors and Statesmen from both within and outside his former party, PDP across the nation has done and been doing, and Umahi who could well be considered as the most shamming aspirant in the APC Presidential ticket race felt he could use the media to launch and launder himself before his floundering APC leaders and delegates.

“Already, we know that none of his party leaders takes him as a contender in the race for the APC ticket as he has, in his timidity never even rallied any force within or beyond his region to be so truly considered an aspirant.

“Flowing therefrom, we consider such an infantile boast to defeat Atiku- a very influential former Vice President whose shoes we consider extremely too big for an Umahi to untie as bizarrely unfortunate, patronising and way too condescending for a leader in the true sense of it.

“For us, it is really awful that apart from attacking personalities and making very empty boasts with his deceptive and cosmetic projects in Ebonyi, Umahi really has no strong issues or ideologies to campaign for his party’s ticket.

“While we condemn Umahi’s shameful and boastful misadventure, AESID congratulates the Wazirin of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and indeed, the entire Peoples Democratic Party for successfully conducting a free, fair and credible Presidential primary- a feat the tethering ruling Party has been unable to accomplish.”

