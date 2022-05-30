(BREAKING) Peter Obi emerges presidential candidate of Labour Party

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This comes after Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi announced that he was stepping down for the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant.

Utomi announced this on Monday during the national convention of the party in Delta State.

Other contestants Faduri Joseph and Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella also stepped down.

