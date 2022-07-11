2023: Yorubas must unite to support Tinubu’s aspiration, says Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the Yoruba people to ensure the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.

He spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 edition of Ojude Oba, held at the Awujale’s Pavilion, Ijebu-Ode, on Monday, that the people of the South West zone, and Nigerians as well will benefit more if Tinubu is elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as the most experienced politicians among other contenders that deserved to administer the country.

The annual festival with the theme, “The Return of The Ojude Oba,” had in attendance the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun who was the Chief Host; his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former governors of the State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, among others.

“Let me use this opportunity to make this rallying call on all true sons and

daughters of the Yoruba race and pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration, it is my firm hope and belief

that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Africa.

Yoruba Lo’ kan! Asiwaju Lo’ kan!”

He noted that Ojude Oba Festival had grown in leaps and bounds under the watch of Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, having becoming a unifying symbol that cut across faiths.

Sanwo-Olu informed the gathering that governments of Lagos and Ogun States, would continue to collaborate in the interest of their people.

While recalling that the reconstruction of Ijebu-Ode/Epe road was as a result of the synergy that exists between the two states, adding that his administration would extend the reconstruction of the road to Lekki axis of the state.

He also said that the ongoing rail project embarked by his administration would be terminated in Ogun State.

“As a proud son of Lagos, it is personally very pleasing to be in this colourful ceremony among my Ijebu brothers and sisters. We the peoples of Lagos and Ogun share a long historical and cultural bond, shaped by the same forces and experiences, nourished by the same waterways, and living up to the same Omoluabi standards and ideals.





“This was what spurred my brother Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and I, in 2021, establish the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefit and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people.

“The road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is yet another concrete manifestation of our collaboration – Ogun State has completed their own stretch, while we will complete our own end this year, opening up new commercial and logistics opportunities in that axis, and positively impacting the lives of our people, many of whose daily lives cross our joint borders,” he added.

Abiodun in his remarks said that his administration’s is committed to the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport project.

“Let me formally announce the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside area of our state, this is in line with our transport master plan. And the promise I made to our people and our father, the Awujale, is that the port will be built in his lifetime and we will commission that deep sea port,” he said.

