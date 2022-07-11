Agada Apochi takes over as new President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association

The Managing Director, Unified Payment Service Limited, Agada Apochi, has been inaugurated as the new President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA).

Apochi takes over the leadership mantle of the association following the expiration of the tenure of Mr Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of BusinessDay Newspapers, who led the body for two years.

He was inaugurated alongside other executives at a handing-over ceremony held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Before assuming this new role, Agada was the Vice-President of the association, in which he contributed his quota towards improving the institution.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Dean, Lagos Business School, Prof. Chris Ogbechie, commended the association for the enormous support and contribution extended to the institution and the larger society.

Ogbechie, who expressed appreciation to the Frank-Aigbogun-led executives, explained that despite the challenge occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the association made a tremendous impact on the institution and the communities around it.

“I can say, without any equivocation, that, in the last two years, communities around our institution, Lagos Business School, benefited more from the alumni association. I must say that this outgoing exco made us proud. Be that as it may, I want to state that we have a lot to teach our larger society”, he said.

Also speaking, the President, LBSAA, Agada Apochi, thanked the outgoing members of the executive for the job well done is evident in the number of impactful projects undertaken by the team.

Speaking on his four-point agenda for the association, Apochi stated that within the next two years, his administration would establish two foreign chapters and ensure the continuation of Corporate Social Responsibility activities carried out by the last administration, among other objectives.

“As a team, we require some networking to be successful at what we do. We have a responsibility that we must not fail on. Our job is already cut out for us. We would do anything to improve on what you and the outgoing exco have done. We would support LBSAA by ensuring that we have a program to support students,” he said.

In his remarks, the outgoing President, LBSAA, Frank Aigbogun, lauded the institution as well as every member of the executive for providing the much-needed support to achieve some of the milestones recorded while he held sway.

Aigbogun said the successes recorded in projects such as the rehabilitation of Lakowe Health Centre and the youth empowerment initiative, among others, could not have been possible without the energy and fervour from every team member who works day and night to ensure things work well.

While wishing the new President a good tenure, he promised to make himself available should his service be required or needed in any capacity.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP