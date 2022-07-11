Our presidential ticket designed to unify Nigeria — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Monday affirmed that the selection of his running mate was part of his design to unify the country against the divisions that have emerged along its fault lines.

Recall that the former Vice President had recently announced Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking against the backdrop of the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to fly with same faith ticket, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, told the Tribune Online Monday that in making his choices, the PDP flag bearer was intent on bringing the country together ahead of the task of reviving the economy.

Speaking in particular on the APC move, he said that Nigerians, who he observed had suffered from lack of inclusion and untold insecurity, would make the necessary decision at the polls.

While noting that “It’s up to them,” what other political parties decided to do, the Atiku spokesman, added: “What drives Atiku and the PDP is different from what drives other parties. I can’t speak for them, we can’t speak for them. I don’t know what their motivation is. But I can tell you about that of Atiku Abubakar.

“It’s what has defined his life to understand that diversity that is Nigeria, inclusivity,” he stated, adding: “He sees Nigeria from the prism of religious, ethnic and tribal divides. Nigeria is his constituency and that’s why as far as his campaign is concerned what he envisions is a country of one people with one future.

“He knows that at this particular point in time when the country is so divided and polarized along our fault lines, the biggest challenge that we have, the most important, the most critical is about unifying the country and bringing people together before you can even have the arduous task of economic development.

“So, that is important for him and I think that has informed the choices that he has made. Every choice that we make there will always be consequences.”

Ibe affirmed that Nigerians have not had the best of times under the ruling APC, saying: “This is Nigeria. Nigerians are going to make a determination. You are talking about people who have lived under a climate and a culture with an absence of inclusivity and some people classified as second class citizens.

“We are talking about the same Nigerians who have lived under a state of pervasive insecurity where lives and property are not safe.”

The presidential candidate’s aide asserted that Nigerians who desire a better country would not hesitate to elect Atiku for his ability to improve their condition.

He added: “The question is, is their lives better? They are going to make that determination because I believe that every Nigerian wants a better country that is secure.

“They want a country where they would be included, they want a country where they would have access to the most basic of social services, they want a country where they would be able to have opportunities, have a job to food on the table, so that their children when they go to school they are safe from harm.





“Those are the people, not outsiders, that are going to make the determination. I believe the outcome of all this is that they would tilt towards a candidate, a ticket that is well disposed, that is more viable to be able to provide all of these things that have been lacking in the last seven years.”

He confirmed that the presidential candidate would storm Osun State on Thursday to lead the grand rally of the PDP candidate for the state gubernatorial election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

