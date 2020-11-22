Kenyans win Kaduna Marathon in grand style

Kenyans, John Mburu, Philip Tairus, and Josphat Kiptaniji stole the show at the maiden edition of Kaduna Marathon, finishing first, second and third respectively in the male 21km category.

Mburu finished in 1:04:02 to claim the star prize of $10,000, while first runner-up, Tairus clocked 1:05;020 to smile away with $7,000 and third position, Kiotaniji finished in one hour, five muinutes and eighteen seconds (1:05:18).

In the female category of the half marathon, Kenyans also beat Nigerians and other participants to it as Maiyo Kareen Jibet, Cheptok Kareen and Chemweno Lilian finished first, second and third respectively.

Jibet clocked 1:12:43 to claim the gold medal and a cheque of $10,000.

Following closely behind her, Kareen finished in 1:15:26 and was rewarded with a silver medal and $7,000, while Lilian settled for the bronze and $5,000 after finishing in 1:16:21.

The male Nigerians who finished first in that category were Emmanuel Gyang, Jigak Monday Auta and Stephen Joshua Dalyop in first second and third positions respectively.

Gyang finished in 1:06:48 to claim N3m, Monday touched the tape in 1:07:57 to get N2m, while Dalyop settled for N1.5m after clocking 1:07:30.

In the female category for first three Nigerians, Vera Yohanna Maisaje, Rose Akusho and Hudu Gyang Stephen claimed first, second and third respectively.

Maisaje finished in 1:16:59 and was rewarded with the gold medal and N3m.

Akusho clocked 1:21:08 and received silver medal and N2m, while Stephen settled for bronze and N1.5m after finishing in 1:21:58.

