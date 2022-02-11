2023: We’ll determine who governs Taraba, we are majority ― CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Taraba State on Thursday, said they will again determine who becomes the next governor of the State through their majority votes.

The association which decried the recent press briefings by the Muslim Council of Taraba State and Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) alleging marginalisation against them and their claim of being the majority in the State, explained that the Muslims remain the minority in Taraba and cannot win elections with their numbers.

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, State CAN Chairman, Rev. Isaiah Magaji said the allegations by the Taraba State Muslim Council and MURIC were baseless and politically motivated with the intent to intimidate the Christian majority in the state.

According to Magaji, “we are a peace-loving religious group and will not want to join issues with our Muslim brothers, but this cheap propaganda against the Governor must stop in the overall interest of peace and progress.

“If Governor Ishaku was adjudged a good leader who has performed creditably by a Muslim monarch, the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Njida Tafida recently in Takum, why is the Muslim Council and MURIC speaking differently?

“We have the number and where the Christians vote is where the winner will emerge in Taraba. We would have chosen to replicate what President Muhammadu Buhari is doing at the federal level and El-Rufai in Kaduna, but we have been accommodating our Muslim brothers and our simplicity should not be taken for cowardice.

“There is growing persecution of Christians in the predominantly Christian States in northern Nigeria and MURIC has been silent over such acts against Christians in States like Kaduna, Niger, Adamawa, Gombo, Nasarawa, Borno, Yobe and others.

“This fallacy being perpetrated by mischief makers who are bent on destabilising the peace of the society for their selfish aggrandisement must stop,” he said.

CAN explain that the appointments made by the Governor were based on merit and due process was followed in making such appointments, adding that Muslims were occupying sensitive positions in the administration of Governor Ishaku.

