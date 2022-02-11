I never hired bandits to assassinate ex-Petroleum Minister, says Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has expressed anger over the allegation that he hired bandits to assassinate the former Petroleum Minister, Atuekong Don Etiebet.

A socio-political group, Abak Five Movement (AFM) drawn from the five core Annang speaking Local Government Areas of Abak, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Oruk Anam and Ukanafun, made the allegation in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Edet Okon Ekarika, which was widely circulated in the socio media.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio had sponsored a group of bandits to eliminate the former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Don Etiebet”, part of the allegation reads.

But Senator Akpabio, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Jackson Udom, described the allegation as unfounded, spurious and baseless, accusing aggrieved politicians in Akwa Ibom, as being behind the blackmail.

“The allegation is an attempt to malign the integrity and character of the Honourable Minister by well-known politicians in Akwa Ibom state”, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Minister has petitioned the Police high command and urged that thorough investigation be carried out on the allegation with a view to ascertaining the truth, if any, in the allegation.