The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has warned Nigerians against returning the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power, saying the ruling party has taken the nation adrift by battering its economy.

The PDP urged Nigerians voters to use their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to vote out the APC and their candidates in the forthcoming general election, adding that the return of the ruling APC to power will be terrible as they have inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians in the last eight years.

Speaking on behalf of leaders of the party in the state, the state Chairman, Hon. Fatai Adams, assured Nigerians that the PDP’s presidential candidate will turn around the country and revive the country’s economy.

Adams who maintained that Atiku would restore peace and revamp the economy if trusted with the mandate in 2023, assured Nigerians that the PDP candidate would rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty, and also restore unity in the country.

He lamented over the present situation in the country and said the economy is in a dire state as the country heads towards insolvency, and said “you can see what Nigerians are witnessing now.

“There’s scarcity of fuel and money. This is unacceptable and we urge Nigerians to reject the APC at the polls. Things are very worst in the country under APC, we now have ATM queues, petrol station queues, PVC queues.

“I want to implore Nigerians to get their PVCs ready and show them the way out and the only party that I believe that can rescue us, that can rebuild our economy, reset our educational sector and guarantee the security of lives and property is PDP.

“I want to call on Nigerians to vote for Atiku Abubakar for President and all others PDP candidates across the states of Nigeria,” he enjoined.

The Director-General for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Ondo State, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, said PDP added value to the nation’s economy while in power said, “there is need to vote the ruling APC out in the coming general elections if we want the country to change for better.”

According to Kunlere, in the past years, PDP was responsible for the present technological driven economy that has benefitted the common man today.

“When we were in power, we upscaled the telecommunications sector and it provided jobs for millions of Nigerians. Today, that sector has open the country to the world through its internet service and other benefits,” Kunlere said.





Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in the state and former governorship candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede, said “the PDP is very concerned about Nigeria because every day the country is going down.

“We are not perfect, but the hardship is much and unbearable. The economy is nosediving. The best of APC is not good for Nigeria and they are taking steps in the negative direction to address the worsening situation of our economy.

“The cost of building materials and the cost of living are unbearable. For the sake of the nation, the success of Nigeria depends on all of us, we can’t continue like this.

“Our people are going through a lot of suffering and difficulties. Our children who are used to riding the school shuttle buses in the state at a time now know the difference between the PDP government and the present one.

“Same for the pregnant women who benefitted from healthcare services in the state during the PDP days. We can all see what the APC government has done, but it is not enough.

“Their best is not good at all. We are all aware of the challenges we are facing now and it is my belief that Nigerians will reject the APC at the general elections.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE