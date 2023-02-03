The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged its commitment to working closely with relevant Agricultural institutions in Nigeria towards boosting food and economic security.

This assertion was made by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola when he received on behalf of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, members of the Governing Council of the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science led by its President, Professor Ayoade Ogunkule during a courtesy visit.

Stressing the importance of soil to human survival, Mr. Olusade expressed concern on the rate of soil degradation in the country, emphasizing the need for government, individuals and all concerned to accord desired attention to issues that will enhance effective soil management.

He assured that the FCT Administration will through its relevant Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDA’s) take measures that will further bolster existing collaboration with the institute towards improving the quality of soil and adding value to the development of the FCT

He said; “We are very much aware of the accomplishments of the institute particularly in the aspect of soil management. We also note that if the quality of soil is weak our farmers will have nothing to show. To therefore have a body to regulate the use of soil is a welcomed development”

“We are here to receive you today on behalf of the FCT Minister, by my person Adesola Olusade, Permanent Secretary FCTA, the Mandate Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCT, Abubakar Ibrahim and other management of staff in the Secretariat”.

Earlier in his remarks, President of the Council, Prof. Ayoade Ogunkunle, explained that the institute was an agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with its Act enacted and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 3, 2017.

The institute he stated was charged with the mandate of not only regulating soil management, but also its professional practice in Nigeria. He disclosed that the institute currently has over 350 registered soil scientists with offices in the six geo-political zones of the Country offering professional counsel to Nigerians on effective ways of soil utilization.

Professor Ogunkunle said: “Soil is like the home for everybody such as human beings, plants, animals. So if we don’t manage it well, we destroy it then we are in for problem. Any soil that is destroyed take many years to restore. Soil is like a living being when you start using it at a stage it doesn’t respond again unless it is well-managed.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE