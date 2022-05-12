2023: Reps Deputy Speaker’s Chief of staff resigns

The Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Wase, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Malle, has resigned from his appointment.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Umar Muhammad Puma, said the resignation was in compliance with the provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act on political appointees seeking elective positions.

Hon. Malle said he resigned to contest for the seat of a member of the House of Representatives for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State.

