Killing of Sokoto female student: Tambuwal orders investigation as Bishop Kukah, other Nigerians express outrage

Nigerians took to social media on Thursday to demand justice for a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto State after she was mobbed and burnt by some students of the school for alleged blasphemy.

The Sokoto State Government reacted to the incident in a statement that said “It has come to the notice of Sokoto State Government, the unfortunate incident that took place at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto in which a Student of the College, lost her life.”

The state government has ordered the immediate closure of the College.

“Already, the State Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher Education, and relevant Security agencies in the State to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report

back to the Government.

“Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the people of the State to remain calm and maintain peace, as the Government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigations by the relevant authority”, it said.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah also reacts to the murder of Deborah, said “I have received with deep shock the news of the tragedy that has occurred in the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, leading to the gruesome murder of Ms Deborah Yakubu, a 200 level Home Economics Student today.





“We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all the culprits are brought to book. The only obligation that is owed her immediate family, her fellow students and the school authorities is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation, are punished according to the extant laws of our land. This has nothing to do with Religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslim neighbours here in Sokoto over the years.

“This matter must be treated as a criminal act and the law must take its cause.

“Meanwhile, I wish to call on all Christians in Sokoto and around to remain calm and to please pray for the repose of the soul of Ms. Deborah. It is the first obligation we owe her. May God grant her eternal rest and console her immediate family.”

Farooq Kperogi said “Murderers of Christian Woman in Sokoto Must Be Arrested & Punished! I just watched a bloodcurdling video clip of a bunch of murderous, maniacal brutes murdering & burning a Christian woman at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto because she allegedly blasphemed Islam.

“I’m overwrought with deep anguish! The cowardly, homicidal beasts who extrajudicially murdered this Christian woman are the same kinds of people who pray to God to save them from the bandits that have made their communities to perpetually drown in oceans of blood.

“They murder fellow humans in their self-imposed “fight for God” but pray to the same God to fight for them when they’re confronted by bloodthirsty bandits. What kind of messed-up human scum are those? Sadly, this sort of consequence-free murder of people in the name of avenging “blasphemy” has been going on for far too long in the North. This must stop! The monsters in that video are easily identifiable. The Sokoto State government must immediately apprehend them and make an example of them. If that doesn’t happen, this kind of murderous barbarism will continue.

“Nigeria can’t survive indiscriminate, religion-inspired murders of innocent people,” he said.

Mr Macaronni reacting on his Twitter page said, “Every citizen has a right to life! No person or group of persons have the right to take the life of another citizen.

“You cannot kill another in the name of defending your religion. Do we all start killing ourselves in the name of religion?? It is inhumane and it must End!!!,” he said.

Also, Aisha Yesufu said, “Your love for the Prophet (SAW) has not stopped you committing all the crimes he instructed you not to. It is to kill on his behalf that you are number one.

“You are a bloody murderer hiding under the cover of Islam,” she said.

