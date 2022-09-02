Reasons you need to avoid excess intake of snacks

Snacks are foods that are meant to be eaten in between meals. Taking snacks is not bad for you, but how much you take is very important.

Snacks mean a lot of things to people, and they differ. Some snacks might be cookies, candies, soft drinks, and cake. Nigerian snacks are puff puff, egg rolls, buns, pancakes, fish rolls, and other products made with flour.

These snacks are what we munch on when our stomach begins to grumble after taking nutritious meals. They are meant to be taken after a nice meal, but most people feed on snacks alone round the clock, neglecting a healthy meal.

As stated earlier, eating snacks is good but can be dangerous to your health when taken excessively. This article will make you understand the reasons you need to reduce your snack intake.

1. It causes weight gain

Snacks are usually filled with fat that can be a great contributor to weight gain and even obesity. Excessive intake of snacks and carbonated drinks is an invitation to the accumulation of fat. These snacks have high calories that could add too much fat to the body. The possible solution to this is to take snacks that are low in calories.

2. It is an unhealthy diet

Snacks taken during meal time curb your appetite and prevent you from eating proper meals that are beneficial to your body. Snacking will make you lose out on certain nutrients. If your diet is on snacks, you tend to have vitamin deficiency.

3. It affects your blood sugar level

Excessive snacking causes an unusual increase in your blood sugar level. Most snacks contain excess sugar that could be harmful to the body. Taking those snacks will cause a spike in your blood sugar level, which is very harmful to your health.

4. It affects you mentally

Due to the lack of supply of proper food nutrients to the brain, it affects the proper functioning of your brain. This will take a toll on your mental health and can cause depression, anxiety, and frustration. Having a heavy intake of snacks does not only affect you physically, but also mentally.

5. It causes tooth decay

Normally, eating consistently causes tooth decay. Eating different kinds of sugar or sticky snacks causes food particles to hide in between your teeth. These sticky particles do not dissolve easily.





