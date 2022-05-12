2023 presidency: Prof Egbo picks NRM nomination form

Professor Benedicta Egbo has picked the presidential nomination to run under the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the 2023 general elections.

While picking the nomination form, Professor Egbo lamented the state of the nation with the promise that if elected as President in 2023, she would work out the desired change Nigerians are yearning for.

As an academic, she wondered why the Academic Staff of Union of Universities (ASUU) would be on an ending strike while the country is blessed with resources to meet the needs of the lecturers.

The Don said “it is time to rescue the nation from poor leadership, unite the citizenry and build a strong, virile, progressive and equitable democratic society.

“National Rescue Movement is a mass movement strongly determined to provide progressive governance and return power back to the people on who sovereignty resides.

“The 2023 general election provides another opportunity for the populace to elect credible leaders who will provide dividends of democracy and not carnage as obtainable today.





“For long, Nigerians have been denied and deprived of their basic fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended. Security and welfare of the people are mere mirages as no part of the country is secured from terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and ritual killers.”

She said the issue of insecurity would be addressed when elected as president in 2023, as she would ensure that efforts are intensified to address the menace.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE