Yahaya Bello will clinch APC presidential ticket, Hafsat Abiola assures

The Director-General of Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organization, Hafsat Abiola-Costello has expressed optimism that the Kogi State Governor would emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the May 29 primaries.

Hafsat Abiola while submitting the nomination form for the Kogi state Governor at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, expressed confidence that he would pick the ruling party’s presidential ticket in the next few weeks.

The DG specifically urged Nigerians to keep a date with destiny on May 29, 2022, stressing that her principal, Governor Bello, would be the next President of Nigeria.

She said Bello started his campaign early and had covered the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that the support from Nigerians, across party lines, was overwhelming.

She said, “I have come on behalf of our candidate to submit the expression of interest form and I want to express my congratulations to all Nigerians. Today, we have taken another step in the journey to restore hope to Nigerians by submitting the Presidential application of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“With this form, we express our sincere assurance that with Yahaya Bello’s candidacy, we have the opportunity to restore to the Nigerian people security, we have the opportunity to restore to the Nigerian people, unity and progress towards prosperity.





“On several candidates, we welcome every candidate to the race and we want to encourage all Nigerians to keep the faith. Governor Yahaya Bello did not start this effort this month, he did not start it this year, he started it many years ago. He has canvassed the whole country and he has signalled to the Nigerian people his capacity of competence.

“He has built his credibility within the party, and he has built allies along with religion, across every divide, so we have nothing to fear from other candidates, especially those who are just applying now. We see that some candidates are going around meeting people. We have been doing that for years. We are fully confident in the movement that he represents.

“As you see, I am not here by myself, I am with many members of our team as well as supporters, and we are so proud to give Nigerians something great. We have no reservations about his competence.

“From his first day in office, he started working to unify, to bring security to the state and to restore sanity to the civil service system. This is what he will do as President and we look forward to the Nigerian people welcoming him as a candidate come June 1, 2022.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Yahaya Bello will clinch APC presidential ticket, Hafsat Abiola assures

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Yahaya Bello will clinch APC presidential ticket, Hafsat Abiola assures