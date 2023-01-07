2023 Presidency: Only God can stop Tinubu — Kwara Governor, Abdulrazaq

“I am saying it again now that nothing can stop Asiwaju (Tinubu) from winning the February 25 presidential election”

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to win the 2023 presidential election, saying nothing can stop him except God.

Speaking at a special inter-faith prayers programme for the success of all APC candidates in the forthcoming poll, organised by the North Central Agenda for Asiwaju/Shettima (NCAA) in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrazaq, represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said that God does not fail a good man.

“Tinubu is a good man. He is a great man. There is no way you can have that kind of heart that God will not bless you.

“I told the wife when they came for women rally in support of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition last year that her husband’s victory is a done deal. I told her that ‘God has blessed your husband.’ She was happy.

“I am saying it again now that nothing can stop Asiwaju (Tinubu) from winning the February 25 presidential election except God. And I know for certain that God will not stop a good man. Nobody is perfect. Everyone of us here is not perfect. Only God is perfect. Don’t talk about his imperfections.

“Once he wins the election, we will also win the March 11 governorship/state House of Assembly election. It will have a bandwagon effect.

“I urge you all to vote for Tinubu, National Assembly candidates, Governor Abdulrazaq and House of Assembly candidates so that I will be deputy governor for another four years.”

Also speaking at the event, National Chairman, South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said that Nigeria needs the services of Asiwaju in this time of emergency.

“In times of difficulty is when the services and intellect of a great leader are needed. The great leader will turn situation around.





“This is actually the time we need Asiwaju. When things are rosy; when things are good; when the economy is doing fine, you may afford not to have a fantastic leader.

“But in times of difficulty, when the nation is sickly, when things are bad and when hope is lost you need a leader like Tinubu to bring the country out of debts and take the country to higher level. This is the time we need Tinubu to steer the ship of state to a safe harbour.”

On the existence of cabal in Aso Rock controlling presidency, Senator Adeyeye said that “cabal cannot have a place in Asiwaju’s government.

“He will be fully in charge of the affairs of Nigeria. We should remind ourselves that by the grace of God, we are going to elect a man that fits this emergency. He is a man that can take the country out of the woods”.

Corroborating the statement by the SWAGA chairman, convener of the group, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said that “cabal cannot operate under Asiwaju Tinubu government. It does not mean he will not have advisers and ministers.

“There could be close friends, but one thing about Tinubu is that if you want to be his friend you must come out and work. That is why he is a detribalized Nigerian. His cabal is those who can work and rescue the country”.