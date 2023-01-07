2023: Kwankwaso inaugurates campaign office in Anambra

“Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso has inaugurated his campaign office in Awka, Anambra State.”

Former Governor of Kano State and Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso has inaugurated his campaign office in Awka, Anambra State.

Inaugurating the office, Kwankwaso stated that his primary purpose in contesting the 2023 presidential election was to end insecurity in the country and reunite Nigerians.

Kwankwaso who was accompanied by some of his key officers including Engineer Buba Galadima on the occasion paid a courtesy call to the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

He said he was in the state to open his campaign office, expressing optimism that the visit would further strengthen the existing cordial relationship between himself and Soludo as well as the states of Kano and Anambra.

Kwankwaso who said that they had been able to take the NNPP structure around the federation, regretted that successive governments had failed the nation and explained that he would only seek to reverse the negative trend of insecurity, economic crises, division across party and religious lines, among others.

Receiving the delegation, Soludo who commended Alhaji Kwankwaso’s tenacity and belief in the country described him as one with an exemplary public service history, which he described as the greatest philanthropy.

Soludo explained that Anambra and indeed the South-East region pride themselves as republicans, which he said entailed freedom to canvass for votes in the region without intimidation, reiterating his position that people should be allowed to canvass for votes and allow people make their choices.

The governor added that as an itinerant people, Ndịgbo could afford to be an intolerant tribe, stressing that people need to start looking beyond the election and focus towards the hard work of building a better Nation rests.

