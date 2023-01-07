NPFL: We have recruited best legs for the continental games — Dimeji Lawal, 3SC GM

Former Nigerian international footballer and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan General Manager, Dimeji Lawal, has said his team is battle ready for the 2022/2023 NFF/GTI League season as they have recruited some of the best legs in the country to prosecute the league.

Lawal, in a radio program tagged ‘Sports Fact File’ on Raypower in Abuja monitored by Tribune Sports, said the club have learnt from its past mistakes last season where it relied solely on players who brought it back to the premier league a result which he stated was counter productive.

He however added that 3SC is looking forward to a good outing in the league and will work towards picking a continental ticket at the end of the season.

“What we lack from last season is that when we got promoted, we depended on the players that promoted the team. We gave our best. To play in the premiership, we found out that we need experienced legs to compete and it was tougher to what we had in mind. And that is what we have put into consideration. We got new recruits, new coach. And I can tell you we are going to compete and not only participate (in the league) and that is just the truth.

“We’ve been waiting for this day (league kick off) and I think all teams have been preparing for the league to commence. Nigerians are very happy too and everyone is looking forward. We are happy and we are well prepared.





“We will travel to Uyo to watch the game between Akwa United and Bendel Insurance to see how the teams are looking like. And like I said, we are all prepared and we are hoping for the best.

“With good preparations we have already had, I think we may be going to the continent. We are not going back and forth (relegation). We might come to the continent this season. Everything is possible,” Lawal, a member of the Flying Eagles’ ‘Damman Miracle’ in Saudi 89 U20 World Cup said.

Also speaking on the issues between club managers and IMC, the 3SC GM said, “At least from the news in the media, the meeting (between the IMC and club managers) in Abuja, I think everything is on the right channel now and everyone is going to work together, both the organisers and the club owners or club representatives as you want to call them. I think we are all channeling our energy towards moving Nigerian football ahead now.”