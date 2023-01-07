Tiv Community strategises for leadership, political space in Taraba

The Tiv Community of Taraba State on Saturday embark on a strategy for possible unity that would create leadership and political space for the people in Taraba State.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a two days maiden Taraba Tiv Summit 2023, which held at the NKST central church Jalingo and signed by the chairman, Rev . Fr. Simon Akuraga and secretary Mr. Justin Tyopuusu

According to the Communique, the Taraba State Tiv summit 2023 with the theme: (The Leadership Question and the Future of the Tiv People of Taraba State), was born out of the desire to address the plethora of challenges confronting the Tiv people of Taraba State origin. The people pointed out the challenges as, the leadership question, the unity among the Tiv people, security of a Tiv man in Taraba State, the place of a Tiv man in the Taraba State political space, the future of the Tiv youth and women in the State among others.

The people also explained in the Communique that the move was a determination to change the narrative, encourage unity and create leadership and political space for the Tiv’s in Taraba state.

"In determination to change the narrative, the Tiv people came together with delegates drawn from all the Local Government Areas across the State where the Tiv people are found in sizeable numbers and critically examined the issues around the summit theme. At the end of the two days of intensive deliberation, we hereby issue the following communiqué: Summit agreed on the need to have a Central Traditional Leader in Taraba State that would help in the coordination of the Tiv Traditional Leaders Council to be known in Tiv Language as (TER Tiv Taraba).





“In determination to change the narrative, the Tiv people came together with delegates drawn from all the Local Government Areas across the State where the Tiv people are found in sizeable numbers and critically examined the issues around the summit theme. At the end of the two days of intensive deliberation, we hereby issue the following communiqué: Summit agreed on the need to have a Central Traditional Leader in Taraba State that would help in the coordination of the Tiv Traditional Leaders Council to be known in Tiv Language as (TER Tiv Taraba).