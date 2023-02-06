Kola Oyelere – Kano

Alhaji Tanko Yaksai, former special adviser on national assembly to late former president, Alhaji Shehu Shagari has said that his advice to those “considering manipulating the results of coming presidential elections, is “not to take any actions that could plunge our nation into catastrophe”.

This is just as he stated that “I have been pondering on what motivates those who plan to rig or scuttle the upcoming elections in Nigeria and particularly the presidential election. Do they believe they can do so without consequences?”.

According to a statement signed by Alhaji Yakasai, a copy made available on Sunday to newsmen in Kano, said; “I’m in politics for patriotic reasons, not personal gain. Unfortunately, there are unpatriotic individuals who are solely focused on their own selfish and narrow interests and do not care about the future of the country and its people.

“Those who prioritise winning the upcoming elections at all costs may not understand my concern for the survival of Nigeria and its people, which only stems from my patriotism. I can assure all that this concern is genuine.

“But there are many Nigerians who are only concerned about the country’s prosperity and of its people but who are concerned about peace and harmony as well as peaceful coexistence of the over 200 million of its people and humanity. I, therefore, urge patriotic citizens to rise in defense of our motherland and its future not to allow the tiny misguided minority among Nigerians who are not looking at the greater picture of the country.

“We should together engage in cooperative understanding of doing our most endeavors to save the country and protect its future”.

