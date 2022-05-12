2023: PDP will restore development to Nigeria if elected into power ― Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President and frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined Nigerians to support his aspiration and vote the major opposition party ( PDP) back to power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country in order to reunite the citizenry and restore development to Nigeria.

Atiku stated this on Thursday while addressing party delegates at the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) state secretariat in Minna, Niger State capital, adding that Nigerians don’t deserve the current security challenges bedevilling the country.

He however warned Nigerians that, the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) cannot unite the country nor accelerate the nation’s development, hence the need for Nigerians to look towards PDP to restore confidence in governance to the country.

He said, “APC cannot unite this country nor develop the country, we are all witnesses to the level of poverty and insecurity being witnessed in the country in the past seven years.”

The former VP urged Niger State PDP to be united, stressing that if they remain united, nothing can stop them from emerging victorious in the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

“Unity of the party in the state is very important, if you are united, nothing will stop you from winning the state, all the developments in Niger State were recorded during the PDP-led administration.”





The presidential hopeful, while reminding the Niger State delegates of his long-standing relationship with them charged them to sustain the friendship assuring of bountiful harvest if he emerged victorious in the 2023 polls.

Responding, State Chairman of PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji explained that the Atiku needs no introduction in the political space of Nigeria, adding that he always fights for the emancipation of Nigeria and its citizens.

“A good product does not need much advertisement, your antecedents speak for you anywhere you go. You attracted the tumultuous crowd at the PDP State Secretariat today because of what you represent”, Beji said.

