FG launches Nigeria Internal Security and Safety Alert System Mobile App

As part of efforts to tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria, the Federal Government has launched Nigeria Internal Security Alerts System (NISPSAS) mobile application, tagged ‘SEE SOMETHING, DO N-ALERTS’ that when downloaded on a smartphone and gadgets can send alerts to security agencies if one’s life is in danger or public safety is threatened.

Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, while launching the mobile application in Abuja on Thursday stated that launching the application becomes imperative in view of myriads of security challenges ranging from insurgency, terrorism, and kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry to ritual killings.

He also disclosed that despite the security challenges, the government is winning, stating that even though they are still flashes of occurrences, the government is clamping down on criminals to serve as deterrence to others, and peace is returning to places that previously did not have peace.

According to the Minister: “As we are all aware, the nation is facing myriads of security challenges including insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry, ritual killing, cattle rustling, herdsmen and farmers clashes, homicide, intercommunal clashes, gender-based Violence and electoral violence, among others.

“Then we have natural disasters like flooding, fire, erosion landslide and land depression, among others.

“Most regrettably, the heightening security challenge is a global phenomenon that has been accentuated since the outbreak of covid-19 following the unleashing of the psychic build-up resulting from the lockdown and restrictions put on movements, trades and business. The halt in economic activities affected corporate, family and individual incomes, creating situations of deprivation that led to frustration and ultimately led to aggression.





“The government has committed and continues to commit an unprecedented amount of resources to address security, with personnel and equipment spread thin.

“But the good news is that government is winning. Even though there are still occasional flashes of heightening, the figures continue to go down as more criminals are apprehended and others are deterred, just as peace continues to return to hitherto troubled areas.

“One noticeable lacuna is information and timely alert of the security agencies to incidents of crimes, breach of security and natural disasters before they happen or while they are going on. In most cases, they would have been prevented or mitigated if the alert had come in time.

“As part of the response to this challenge, the Ministry of Interior has therefore developed an application, a technological innovation that works with the smart mobile phone or any other device with android or IOS capability, to send alerts to all security agencies real-time,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, former Interior Minister, General Abdulrahman Dambazau said he was visiting the ministry for the first since he left as the Minister of Interior.

He said he was happy to be part of what he started, stating that the platform was launched at the right time because of the security challenges, urging more collaboration between security agencies.

