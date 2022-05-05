2023: PDP shifts NEC as party adjusts election timetable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the proposed 96th meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) by one day even as it has announced an adjustment in its 2023 general elections timetable of activities.

The NEC, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 10, 2023, has now been moved by 24 hours to Wednesday 11, 2023.

The meeting is seen as crucial as it is expected to take a position on the zoning of its presidential ticket.

It is to consider whether to zone the position to the South or throw it open to all sections of the country.

The meeting will consider the report submitted by Governor Sam Ortom-led PDP Zoning Committee, which was unable to take a definite stance on the matter.

A total of 15 presidential aspirants from the six geopolitical zones of the country have already been cleared to participate in the party’s primaries.





According to Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu, the National Secretary of the party, the original day of the NEC meeting was changed because it clashed with the Local Government Delegate Election involving all members of the party.

A statement he issued on the postponement expressed regret over all the inconveniences that may have been caused.

The party scribe also announced that the meeting of the PDP National Caucus earlier scheduled for May 10, 2023, has been shifted to May 11, 2023, for the same reason the NEC was moved.

The adjustments made by the main opposition party on its election timetable show that the dates for state house of assembly, national assembly and governorship primaries have all been changed

Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one National Delegate per LGA and one Person living with disability in the 774 Local Government Areas is now Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

State House of Assembly (State Constituency Congress) is to be conducted on Wednesday, May 18,

2022; House of Representatives primaries will hold Friday, May 20, 2022, Senatorial District Primaries will hold Saturday, May 21, 2022, while, the Governorship primaries are now to be conducted on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The PDP has, therefore, advised all aspirants to various positions, critical stakeholders, members of the party across the country as well as relevant agencies of government to take note.

