Makinde donates food items, cash worth millions of naira to orphanages, homes

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs Tamunomini Makinde, on Thursday, donated food items and cash running into millions of naira to nine orphanages and homes in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At each stopover, bags of rice, salt, detergent, bleach, noodles, sanitary, kegs of vegetable oil and cash were donated to the various homes.

Speaking, Makinde said the donations were being done in the spirit of showing love and care to the motherless, vulnerable, street children, and children with special needs which the Easter season preaches.

homes for their unrelenting efforts, she urged the benefiting children not to be let down by the present situation but to be resolute to achieve their dreams and desires in life.

Makinde also implored the less privileged children to optimise the various training they get at their homes to be better individuals while assuring continued personal support and that of the state government.

She also urged philanthropists to be keen and passionate about making a difference in society especially in providing care for the less privileged, disabled, and children with special needs in society.





Both private and government-owned homes benefited from the donations including Rehabilitation Centre for the Disabled, Moniya; Oyo State Child Care Unit; Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institution, Ijokodo; His Heritage Home, Oluyole Extension; Winnies Castle Orphanage, Challenge; Adekanola Comfort Orphanage Home, Olodo.

Other benefitting homes were Make a Future Alive Initiative Home, Adegbayi; Bosco Boys Street Children Home, Ogungbade; Adeyanju Taiwo Centre for Persons/Children with Special Needs.

Head of homes to include Taiwo Oparemi of Centre for Persons/Children with Special Needs; Fr Charles Uzoeto of Bosco Boys Street Children Home, Ogungbade; Mrs Kehinde Ayeola of Winnie’s castle orphanage home, Felele; and Olabisi Bello, a child of His Heritage home, Oluyole Extension appreciated the gesture of Mrs Makinde.

