2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George

Former Deputy National of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has appealed to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to shift the venue of its presidential primary fixed for Abuja on the 28th and 29th of this month to Lagos, saying the request became imperative as the date was so close to the date the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have its own exercise at the same venue and there might be consequences.

George made the appeal on Monday while speaking with newsmen at his Ikoyi office in Lagos, urging the NWC members to consider the implication of the two major political parties having theirs at the same venue, more so that, the date of the exercises is so close.

The PDP primary is fixed for Abuja on the 28th and 29th 2022 of May, while that of APC is fixed for the 30th and 31st of May 2022.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua, explained that since delegates would arrive at the venue of the convention some days before the primaries, it was advisable the PDP changed the venue of its convention so that there won’t be friction.

George argued that since APC is the party in power, it may do everything to frustrate the PDP convention from holding, “so it is better the party do not fall into trap of the APC.”

The party chieftain suggested that the PDP can fix the venue of its convention for Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island, which he said the Lagos State government has no control over, just as he added that there was five stars hotel in the state that delegates could lodge in.





“I want to appeal publicly because we want to impact on people not party members, let us move the convention from Abuja to Lagos. Why should we coalesce with the same political party in power in Abuja?

“I am appealing because the consequence of having our convention at that place will be consequential for them. NWC should take a critical look at this suggestion so that we don’t fall into a trap.

“I appeal to NWC so that they would not do what will be injurious to the lives of members of our party and the public. People are waiting for us,” he said.

Speaking on the security situation of the country, Chief George said Nigerians needed to be prayerful as, according to him, the news being headed on daily basis was not heartwarming, adding: “We need to be prayerful because the news received daily is not heartwarming.”

On the decision of the NWC of the party not to zone the post of the president, he said it negated the principle of the party, adding that, it was too late to tell any aspirant not to run because of money and time had been committed to the process.

Chief George noted that zoning of the presidency should have been resolved six months ago, “when zoning the position of the Chairman of the party was decided upon.”

He, therefore, appealed to the delegates to vote for the best among the aspirants, adding: “Vote a person who can reinvent Nigeria, and somebody who will make the interest of the country first, and a person that can bring succour to Nigerians.”

