2023: PDP committee recommends zoning to produce standard bearer

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 Election Review Committee led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday submitted its report in which it recommended that the geo-political zone with the least stint in power so far should be given consideration in the selection of the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

Making this declaration while presenting the report to the national leadership of the party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at the party national secretariat in Abuja, Mohammed, however, said that the party must conduct a credible national presidential primary as he maintained that there are capable individuals all around the country.

The committee also recommended that the PDP should set aside a certain percentage for youth and women in elected and appointive offices.

It also called on the party to endorse the outcome of the 2014 National Conference or in the alternative, support the call for a new one.

The committee lamented the role of the military in the conduct of elections in the country and advised that while the military must be insulated from politics, the police must be impartial during the exercise.

More to come…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…PDP committee recommends zone PDP committee recommends zone

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…PDP committee recommends zone PDP committee recommends zone