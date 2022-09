Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State have insisted that the presidency must return to the south after the eight years spell of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leaders included the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Campaign Spokesperson, Festus Keyamo SAN; APC chieftain and former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori and founding leader and 2015 governorship candidate of APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

Others were the state chairman, Delta APC, Elder Omene Sobotie, vice chairman, APC Delta Central, Chief Paulinus Akpeki and former Commissioner for Education, Dr Veronica Ogbuagu, among others.

The APC chieftains, therefore, unanimously endorsed the candidacy of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that power must return to the South come 2023.

The APC chieftains all spoke on Sunday at the Delta Central APC leaders’ and stakeholders’ meeting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

In his remarks, Senator Omo-Agege, who is the governorship candidate of APC in Delta State, harped on the need for unity in the party.

Omo-Agege said he was motivated to arrest the receding hope among Deltans and build a state where the people’s future is brighter than their past.





He said that fairness demanded that power return to the South in 2023 since President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, was about to complete eight years in office.

“We need to be united to be able to confront this monster. These are people who keep repeating the same thing and expect a different outcome.

“Having served as President for eight years, it is only fair that power returns to the South.

“It is for that reason that Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been labelled for who he is: a traitor.

“We are going to change the narrative in Delta. We are going to stand by Asiwaju Tinubu for President.

“Selling him won’t be a difficult task. We saw what he did in Lagos,” he said.

Also, the convener of the meeting and Spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo SAN, accused the PDP government in Delta State of running a clueless and shortsighted administration.

Keyamo said the agenda of the PDP government in the state was to impoverish the people and make life difficult for them.

“The jacket of disunity is already in PDP. We will rescue the people from hunger, bondage and from Egypt.

“The battle will be door to door, unit to unit. They are using primordial sentiments of Muslim–Muslim ticket to divert attention,” he averred.

Asiwaju Tinubu, he noted, will replicate his achievements as Lagos State governor in the country if elected as president come February 2023.

“The example set by Asiwaju Tinubu in Lagos is enough to tell us that he will do more. So Ovie Omo-Agege has a huge task on his hand.

“He is going to first set a blueprint for development. Not chop-I-chop. Just like Asiwaju did, he set a blueprint and they are still enjoying till today,” he stated.

Speaking in the same vein, elder statesman, Chief Kokori, expressed delight that Delta State is having a ‘real Urhoboman’ vying for the governorship position.

In his remarks, Olorogun Emerhor said: “This election is going to be at the unit and ward levels. Only the leaders can’t do it alone, the followers must help us. This unity meeting is a big step.”

The event was also graced by APC Senatorial candidate for Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates for the party across the eight local government areas of Delta Central.