Liz Truss elected as new UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss will be the new UK prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

Britain’s Conservative Party announced on Monday that its members had chosen Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as the leader.

It was a closer result than many pundits expected, with Truss taking 57% of valid votes cast.

Truss, 47, prevailed over Rishi Sunak, a former chancellor of the Exchequer, whose resignation in July set in motion Mr Johnson’s messy ouster.

Her victory, by a margin of 57.4 per cent to 42.6 per cent, was widely expected in recent weeks after she took a commanding lead in the polls.

Truss polled a total of 81,326, while Sunak came close with a total of 60,399.

Speaking at a conference centre in Westminster, she thanked Sunak for a “hard-fought campaign” and pledges to deliver a “bold plan”.

“I campaigned as a Conservative, and I will govern as a Conservative, I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy,” she added. “Dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply.” Truss said.

Truss will become prime minister on Tuesday after travelling to meet the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland.

The current foreign secretary is expected to come under immediate pressure to announce a plan to tackle soaring energy costs.

It makes her Britain’s fourth prime minister in six years and the third female leader, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE