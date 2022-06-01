2023: Omeadi pledges to sustain Youth empowerment programmes in Anambra

Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), for Anambra Central Senatorial District, in the 2023 general election, Dr Chinedu Anthony Omeadi, has reiterated his commitment to sustaining various youth empowerment intervention programmes as veritable means of fighting poverty and restiveness in his senatorial district.

Omeadi, who is also a Philanthropist, made the pledge while hosting the leadership of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), Anambra Central Zone, in Amawobia town hall, in Awka South LGA, on Tuesday, to inform them of his ambition to represent them at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

He said before vying for the contest, his Foundation, had initiated various youth development programmes, aimed at equipping them with the skills to drive them into economic sustainability and entrepreneurship.

While saying that he had carried out many skills acquisition programmes in partnership with many communities in Anambra Central, he decried an apparent apathy by the youths on issues of skills acquisition in preference for white-collar jobs.

Omeadi told the president generals of the communities, present at the meeting that his representation as their senator, would provide a more needed enabling environment for the youths to explore and maximise their potential so as to add value to society.

He commended the PGs for embarking on various career development activities in their locality in partnership with the state government, urging them not to relent.





In his assurance speech, the National President of ASATU, Barrister Titus Akpordo, said the association under his watch would only support a candidate with community development initiatives.

He advised the candidate, Dr Omeadi, to extend his political town hall meeting to all the communities in Anambra central senatorial district.

He explain that the meeting was to show solidarity and to motivate the candidate on his ambition.

