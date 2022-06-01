Okada ban: Commercial motorcyclists disappear from Apapa, Tin-Can, Iganmu, Ijora

Commercial motorcyclists popularly referred to as “Okada Riders” were on Wednesday morning not seen around Wharf Road, Creek Road, Barracks bus stop, airways bus stop in Apapa and First Gate, Second Gate, Coconut bus stops all in Tin-Can Island as the clampdown on commercial motorcycles in six Local Governments and nine LCDA in Lagos, including Apapa, commenced.

This is even as some port users were seen riding bicycles or trekking between Liverpool under the bridge to Tin-Can First and Second gate due to the insufficient amount of buses along that route.

WhenTribune Online got to Iganmu, commuters hoping to access the Apapa port were seen waiting for commercial vehicles under the bridge as there was no commercial motorcycle at the Iganmu to Ijora park.

The Iganmu to Ijora park which is usually filled with commercial motorcyclists in the morning period was a shadow of itself as only buses and Tricycles going to Apapa and Ijora were seen at the Iganmu bus stop picking passengers.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, a commuter who works at the port, Kingsley Anayo wondered how the government expects port users to access the port if the Marine bridge as usual gets blocked by articulated vehicles.





According to Kingsley Anayo, “The road is free for now, so the effect is not yet biting. The Marine bridge is very free, so it’s easy for the commercial vehicles to move passengers to and fro from Iganmu to Apapa.

“I just pray the road remains like this, otherwise, we might have to start trekking because there is no okada to help us anytime such a situation arises.

“The access roads into Apapa are unpredictable. The road that you are seeing that is free now can become blocked anytime due to the activities of all these articulated vehicles. Most times, if such happens, everybody takes to Okada riding to save time. “With this ban on Okada in Apapa, may God help us if the Marine road gets blocked.”

Also at Burma road junction, Creek Road junction and Liverpool under the bridge which used to be the scene of a large gathering of commercial motorcyclist’s, all the mentioned spots were deserted of commercial motorcyclist’s as many port users were seen either trekking or riding bicycles.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune, a port user who was riding a bicycle, Adams Olatunji explained that he knew the Okada ban will bring about difficulty in moving to and fro Apapa and Tin-Can Island Port, so he quickly brought out his bicycle to ease his movement.

“I already knew that shuttling between Apapa port to and fro Tin-Can Island Port will become difficult when the Okada ban commences because of the bad portions of roads along with the First and Second Gates axis of the Apapa-Oshodi express road, so I quickly brought out my bicycle to ease my movement.

“I live in Apapa and work at Tin-Can Island Port. With my bicycle, I have gone to Tin-Can port from Apapa twice today. Without my bicycle, I would have trekked because there are no buses,” Adams Olatunji told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Also speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, some port users who were seen trekking said they had no choice because there are jobs that need to be attended to at Tin-Can Island Port.

“There are no buses. Ordinarily before, Apapa to Tin-Can is by Okada because of the bad road terrain. With no Okada, we have to trek,” some of the port users told the Tribune Online exclusively.

