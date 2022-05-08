2023: Ogun students vow to oppose re-election of underperforming lawmakers

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the Ogun State chapter, and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have vowed to reject the re-election of some federal lawmakers who are not living up to the expectations of the people of the state.

The student bodies accordingly warned political parties against fielding “passive” and “underperforming” candidates to represent the people of the state, particularly at the Federal level.

They made in a statement, jointly signed by the chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon and the National President of NAOSS, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi which was made available to journalists on Sunday.

According to them, the people of Ogun State deserve better representatives who will contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

They berated the Senators representing the three Senatorial Districts of the state for performing below expectation.

The student bodies lamented that the state has had the set of worst lawmakers at the national assembly who according to them have been working against the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.





“Ogun people deserve better representatives. We don’t want bench warmers, we don’t want lawmakers that won’t facilitate developmental projects for the state.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable that Ogun State has the worst set of Federal lawmakers at the national assembly. All the three Senators representing the state have failed to live up to the expectations of the people.

“They have failed in terms of sponsoring meaningful bills, they have failed in attracting developmental projects to the state and most importantly, they have failed to contribute meaningfully to the debate on the floor of the Senate.

“What we have are nothing but bench warmers. The people of the state have not felt their impact since they have been elected as Senators

“Worse still, these set of people are now the ones gallivanting round the state in show of power.

“We urge the people of the state to reject those that have failed to represent them well at both the national and the state assembly.

“We don’t want lawmakers who will not work together with the governor to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state,” the students insisted.

