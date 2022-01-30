2023: No plan to replace Sanwo-Olu with Hakeem Muri-Okunola, says GAC

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) has denounced reports on the social media that it has sanctioned the replacement of Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the state Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, come 2023 Governorship Poll in the state, describing the post as vexatious and aimed to create false impression by merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony.

GAC, the highest decision making organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, gave this clarification in a statement signed by its secretary, Alhaji Mutiu Are, insisting that the report was false as there was no discussion of second term ticket by the body and not within its realm to choose a replacement for any governor.

This was just as the body acknowledged that Governor Sanwo-olu was doing a wonderful job by delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos State, and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state as follows:

“That the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“That the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor,” the statement said.

Speaking further, GAC said it was imperative to note that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State, adding that the incumbent, Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure “which is still ongoing” and the matter of replacement him never arose as it is patently subjudice.

Besides, the body pointed out that Sanwo-Olu was doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for the state and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

GAC, therefore, urged those behind what it further described as “this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post” to desist forthwith.

“Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice. Governor Sanwo-olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“Finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith,” GAC stated.

