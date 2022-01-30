2023: No plan to replace Sanwo-Olu with Hakeem Muri-Okunola, says GAC

•Describes reports as vexatious aimed to create false impression •Hails gov for delivering infrastructure projects for good of Lagosians

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
No plan to replace, Lagos govt suspends NURTW activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street, Idumota Bridge, No going back on Lagos creating two more universities, says Sanwo-Olu, Lagos to renovate 15 jetties, one terminal for waterways transport, Sanwo-Olu presents N1.38trn budget to Assembly, Lagos to launch comprehensive school in 2022, Sanwo-Olu gifts mother of Yoruba Nation rally victim 2-bedroom apartment, N1m, Appoint experts to manage Data Protection Commission, stakeholders task Lagos govt, Education, health will take lion's share in 2022 Lagos budget proposal, Lagos targets increment in IGR through tourism, Lagos demolishes property against court order, Remorseful traffic offenders get Sanwo-Olu's clemency, Lagos begins disbursement, Lagos govt rewards 12 , indenpendence day, Lagos, dislodgement of illegal slab, Sanwo-Olu heading Ondo APC gov, Lagos tourism, Ajah land dispute, Sanwo-Olu, Lagos, makeshift food markets
Gov Sanwo-Olu

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) has denounced reports on the social media that it has sanctioned the replacement of Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the state Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, come 2023 Governorship Poll in the state, describing the post as vexatious and aimed to create false impression by merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony.

GAC, the highest decision making organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, gave this clarification in a statement signed by its secretary, Alhaji Mutiu Are, insisting that the report was false as there was no discussion of second term ticket by the body and not within its realm to choose a replacement for any governor.

This was just as the body acknowledged that Governor Sanwo-olu was doing a wonderful job by delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos State, and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state as follows:

“That the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu as governor.  Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“That the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor,” the statement said.

Speaking further, GAC said it was imperative to note that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State, adding that the incumbent, Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure “which is still ongoing” and the matter of replacement him never arose as it is patently subjudice.

Besides, the body pointed out that Sanwo-Olu was doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for the state and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

GAC, therefore, urged those behind what it further described as “this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post” to desist forthwith.

“Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice. Governor Sanwo-olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“Finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith,” GAC stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…No plan to replace  No plan to replace

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…No plan to replace  No plan to replace

You might also like
Latest News

Come to Senate in 2023, Lawan begs Akwa Ibom gov

Latest News

SERAP sues Buhari, others over ‘missing N3.1bn in Finance Ministry’

Latest News

PDP: Wike, Ayu in cold war

Latest News

APC chairmanship divides North-East governors

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More