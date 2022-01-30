Yobe is very peaceful, says Govt 

The Yobe State government has said the state is very calm and peaceful contrary to the recent reports trending in social media that the state is boiling.

In a statement issued by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Muhammad and made available to the Nigerian Tribune described the reports as fake, absolutely false and misleading.

The statement noted that the reports were mischievously circulated to fan embers of hate among the people of different faith in the country.

According to the statement, the post was shared five years ago and wondered why the mendacious post is being circulated again.

To this end, the statement maintained that, the state government wish to make it abundantly clear, just as the police authority in the state has done, that Yobe State by the Special grace of God is very calm and peaceful.

“It is disheartening that mischief-makers and doom seekers have continued to share this fake and misleading post intended to cause disharmony.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard this mischievous post as Yobe state is very peaceful, the statement declared.

The statement read in parts:

“The attention of Yobe state government has been drawn to a fake, absolutely false and misleading post in the social media purportedly from CAN Abuja, claiming that Yobe state is boiling.

“The post mischievously claimed “Yobe state in Nigeria is boiling now. Churches are being burnt, many Christians are killed. Please pray even if it’s 5mins and forward to other people of Faith for intercession.

“The post added “Don’t ignore. Cry to our God against those Islamic Terrorists. He’ll hear and heal our land, Nigeria! From CAN Abuja.”

“The post also pleaded for repost “Please send to at least 10 Christians to stand in the gap: God bless you as you comply.”

“The deceitful article is deliberately circulated to fan embers of hate and crisis among Nigerians of a different faith.

“The mendacious post is over five years old. As a journalist, l had then received several calls from colleagues residing outside Yobe state seeking for details and clarifications.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear, just as the police authority in the state has done, that Yobe State by the special grace of God is very calm and peaceful.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Yobe is very peaceful. Yobe is very peaceful

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Yobe is very peaceful Yobe is very peaceful