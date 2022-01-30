Come to Senate in 2023, Lawan begs Akwa Ibom gov

Apparently satisfied with his performance as the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Udom Emmanuel, to come to the Red Chamber at the end of his tenure in 2023, saying Nigeria needs his expertise in statecraft to wriggle out of its current socio-economic travails.

Lawan, was in Uyo, the state capital at the weekend to be part of the thanksgiving and commissioning of some constituency projects undertaken by Senator Bassey Akpan, where governor Emmanuel, notable politicians including hordes of Senators graced the ceremony.

Praising Emmanuel’s achievements and leadership prowess in the last couple of years as governor, Lawan noted that such leadership qualities were what the country’s need at this trying moment and appealed to Emmanuel to bring such experience to bear at the national stage.

“The 9th National Assembly has done a lot of work in legislative intervention. Although we don’t belong to the same platform, we are waiting for you to come and work with us at the Red Chamber.

“We want to work with someone desirous of bringing peace, unity and development to the country and your governor is experienced, focused, intelligent and development minded”, he stressed.

Besides, Lawan commended Senator Akpan, noting that his contributions to the enactment of laws through quality bills have made the 9th Senate one of the best in fostering unity and development of the country and urged his constituents in Akwa Ibom Northeast, to cooperate for more dividends of democracy to thrive.

He noted that Senator Akpan’s intervention has led to some far-reaching reforms in the oil industry as the Chairman of the Petroleum Resources (Upstream), especially his bill on the Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which led to the unbundling of the sector.

Commissioning the 1.3km Ifa Ikot Akpan community road and the expansive recreational\vocational centre in Etoi. Uyo Local Government Area, governor Emmanuel praised Senator Akpan, for the gesture and prayed that the facilities were fully utilized for the benefit of the people.

However, Albert, who fervently thanked God for mercies and benevolence bestowed on him, said the the constituency projects were borne out of his desires to lift the people of the constituency out of poverty.

He said several beneficiaries have been trained and certified as qualified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) experts at the ICT incubation centre of the multi-million naira complex imbued with sports facilities including football, basket ball and lawn tennis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…