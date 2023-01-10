2023: New Nigeria possible under me, says Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said a new Nigeria is possible in 2023 as he inaugurated a 1,053-man Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party in Abuja on Monday.

Kwankwaso said a new Nigeria where equity, justice and fairness are possible where quality education and modern healthcare services are accessible to every Nigerian. The former Kano State governor however called on the members of the PCC, the party’s volunteers and supporters across the 36 states and the FCT to continue to work together to ensure the success of the NNPP in the February 25 presidential poll.

“This inauguration has strengthened my conviction that a New and Better Nigeria is indeed possible. Together with millions of volunteers and supporters out there across all 36 states and the FCT. We will continue to work assiduously to ensure the success of our great party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in this year’s general elections and the emergence of a New Nigeria.”

“A Nigeria where justice and fairness are assured, a Nigeria where safety and security are guaranteed, a Nigeria where peace and prosperity are ensured. A Nigeria where equity and opportunities are available and accessible to all citizens, a Nigeria where quality education and modern healthcare services are accessible and guaranteed to all and a Nigeria where governance is about the yearnings and the aspirations of all the citizens. That is the New and Better Nigeria that we at the NNPP are working round the clock to kick-start from May 29, 2023, by the special grace of God,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who described the NNPP as the fastest-growing party and the most popular in Nigeria, said the party has presented a team of dedicated, patriotic, hard-working, committed, experienced, God-fearing and empathetic Nigerians who will lead the party to victory during the elections.

“In continuation with our decisive journey into the New Nigeria, we present to Nigerians the team of dedicated, patriotic, hard-working, committed, experienced, God-fearing and empathetic Nigerians that will drive the RMK2023 Presidential Campaign to a momentous success in the 2023 general elections.

“Our party is the fastest growing party and the most popular political party in our country. While the gubernatorial, senatorial, house of representative and state assembly candidates are working impressively for the success of the party, the Presidential Campaign has recorded even more successes in the last few months. The Presidential Road Campaign has visited all the states of the Federation with the exception of three states.

“We deliberately chose to do the road campaign to avail ourselves with the difficulties that Nigerian road users are living with across the country and to see for ourselves the day-to-day challenges confronting Nigerian masses in their communities.”

The NNPP presidential candidate also promised to reform and improve the education sector. He said if elected president, his government will provide 500,000 classrooms across the country that will accommodate the over 20 million out-of-school children. He added his government will make WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, JAMB and others free for Nigerians.

“We are determined to reform the education sector to improve quality and access at all levels. Specifically, we will provide 500,000 classrooms across the states of the federation to accommodate the over 20 million out-of-school children that we planned to mop up from the streets of Nigeria. We will make all application forms for admission and employment free. We will make all examinations such as WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB and others free. We will introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that our children can use the same JAMB results to gain admission into our tertiary education institutions. We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.”





The NNPP national chairman, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, earlier in his remarks called on the members of the PCC to work together for the success of the party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The task before us may seem herculean but with commitment, determination and dedication, it is achievable and we shall triumph. I wish to congratulate all members of the PCC and let you know that you have been identified and appointed as members of the PCC of our party at a time when our nation is desperately looking for strong leadership, responsive policies, transformative programs and better results that can positively and effectively impact on the quality of the lives of the ordinary citizens of this country,” Alkali said.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the zonal rallies of the party will start on January 12 in Bauchi (North East), January 14 in Kaduna (North West) and January 16 in Lafia (North Central). The PCC was divided into four groups namely; the body of the PCC, the Management, the Board of Advisors and the Committees.

