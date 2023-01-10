Medical doctor dies of lassa fever in Nasarawa

Lassa fever has claimed the life of a medical doctor in Nasarawa State.

The doctor, Dr Ahmed Isaiah, worked with the General Hospital Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area (LGA) of the state before his demise.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (MNA), Dr Peter Attah, who disclosed the development to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia, said the affected doctor died as a result of hazard-related issues.

He said Dr Ahmed died at the National Hospital Abuja with the diagnoses indicating a Lassa fever-related anomaly.

He led other members in a procession through the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital, Lafia in protest over the demise of their colleagues.

He said the doctor was performing surgery on the patient when he collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital, where he eventually passed on.

He complained that only two doctors attend to over 150,000 population in Garaku’s local government where the deceased doctor worked.

He said, “As an association, we got information when he was already dead, but from our investigation, the sickness started like fever, but he kept working even when he was on treatment.

He said, “While on call on December 24, he collapsed at the theatre when carrying out surgery on a patient and his family had to rush him to the National Hospital for attention, but unfortunately we lost him.

“How can only two Doctors handle the entire LGA of over 150, 000 population, the workload is too much.





“The government should employ more doctors and introduce incentives to curtail brain drain in the state.”

He urged the state government to increase the hazard allowances of Doctors and commence the payment of call-to-duty allowances.

Dr Egba Edogo, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital Management Board consoled the association over the demise of their colleague.

He urged healthcare workers to have a high suspicious index on any patient while taking precautionary measures when on duty.

