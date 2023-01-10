Families of 20 deceased Police officers get 43m in Anambra

No fewer than twenty families of deceased Police officers attached to the Anambra State Police Command have received cheques worth forty-three million, two hundred and eighty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-one naira, seventeen kobo (N43,289, 471.70), from the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng.

Tribune Online learnt that the money was part of the Inspector General of Police Welfare Family Insurance Scheme for those who lost their loved ones in the course of service to the country.

The presentation was made known to Journalists in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to Ikenga, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, today 10/1/2023 on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, presented cheques worth forty-three million, two hundred and eighty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-one naira, seventeen kobo to twenty (20) families of deceased Police officers attached to the Command”.

The gesture is an initiative of the ”IGP family welfare insurance scheme” aimed at giving succour to the family of Police officers who died in active service. Also, the gesture is aimed at spurring officers’ to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the Administration of the Force.

“The CP while presenting the cheques, to the beneficiaries thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind”.

The CP also stated that the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector-General of Police and it was presented to the beneficiaries. The families thanked the Inspector-General of Police and pledge to make good use of the money.

