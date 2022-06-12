2023: Minister urges INEC to make plan for surge in voters’ number

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expect and prepare for a phenomenal surge in the numbers of people that will register and eventually vote during next year’s general elections.

Speaking at the opening of the 15th Nasrul-lahi-l-fatih (NASFAT) youth conference in Ilorin, Kwara State at the weekend, the minister said that an upsurge in the numbers of people registering for Permanent Voters Card (PVC) was noticed the moment Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the presidential candidate of APC.

The minister, who commended INEC for a quick response to the upsurge in the numbers of people registering for PVC, said that INEC should engage many more youths in permanent employment to cope with the increase in the number of voters, “beyond deployment of machines and technology.”





He also pleaded with the youth to register for their PVC and vote massively in the forthcoming 2023 elections to remodel the leadership of the country.

He noted that youths, who are the future leaders of the country, should participate actively in politics and register to vote in order to bring new leaders to take over the leadership of the country.

The minister, whose address was delivered to the conference by Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, noted that the candidature of known political leaders in the nation’s politics would halt apathy by the youth during elections in Nigeria.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari urged the youth to be prepared to provide good leadership to all Nigerians.

Represented by the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Dr Atolagbe Abubakar-Jos, the Emir said that the youth should exhibit patience, endurance, and selflessness to lead Nigerians well.

NASFAT President, Alhaji Olaniyi Yusuf, in his opening remarks, said that the myriad of challenges facing the world required the creativity of young minds to solve.

“Our youths must be strategically positioned to drive our society, communities, economy and the nation and work with other stakeholders to enable Nigeria to realize its potential.

“Our youth wing must strive to increase the knowledge quotient, social acumen, professional growth and career development of our members and also improve the youth membership of this society for sustainable growth. Further, Our youths should actively participate in the general elections by registering to vote and actually voting for credible candidates as it is encouraged by Allah,” he said.

The NASFAT youth wing had earlier provided free healthcare for about 1,000 beneficiaries and cleaned up the Yidi road during its three days conference attended by no fewer than 400 members from across the country.