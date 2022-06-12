2023: Kwara PDP governorship aspirants committed to party’s victory

The 14 governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have expressed their determination and commitment to work in unity towards wresting power from the present administration in the state.

Rising from a meeting with the national leader of the party, Senator Bukola Saraki, the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, and other governorship aspirants that participated in the governorship primaries promised not to disappoint the people of the state, saying, “we are determined to work with all leaders in the 16 local government areas to sell the candidate and the party programme to the electorate in our dear state.”

In a statement signed by the PDP governorship candidate and 13 other governorship aspirants, the people said that the fact of a Kwara state governor from the Kwara North is beginning to be a reality, attributing the development to consensus-building, consultative, participatory, and all-inclusive approach adopted by the leadership of the party.

“All the aspirants commit themselves to work for the victory of the party in all elections from the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, federal, and state constituency representatives and particularly to support our gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Yaman Abdullahi in winning the next March polls.

“All the aspirants also agreed that the situation on ground is bigger than the ambition or personal interest of individuals. They agreed that the situation is about the present and future of their children. It is about their place in history.

They noted that they all want history to record them as having supported a movement to save Kwara state and entrench equity, justice, development and inclusivity in the state so that when the history of the state is written, each of them will all have a good mention. They agreed to work together and give all their support to the efforts to rebuild the state.





“The aspirants also agree to contribute to the development of a solid campaign plan, strategy, road map, and other activities needed to secure victory for the party as it is obvious that the good people of Kwara state are tired of the bad governance and poor ethics that characterize the activities of the present administration in the state.

In his response, Dr Saraki commended the aspirants for agreeing to work together and uniting to save the state.

Saraki noted that what the PDP needs to win the next elections in Kwara State is to present a common front and ensure that they take the message of unity to all the wards across the state.

He promised his unflinching support for all the candidates of the party and urged all the aspirants to make maximum contributions to the coming campaigns.

He told all the aspirants that “when our party wins resoundingly in Kwara State as we are set to do, it will be obvious that we are all winners both those whose names are on the ballot and those who are not but have worked diligently for the victory of the party.”

The PDP governorship aspirants included Hon. Aliyu Ahman Pategi, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Bio, Prof. (Ambassador) Mohammed Gana Yisa, Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi, Hon. Isa Bawa Adamu, Mallam Idris Imam Abubakar, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Ahmad, Hon. Ndanusa Kawu Adam, Comrade Abubakar Musa Shamaki, Mr. Ayo Joel, Hon. Zakari Mohammed, Alhaji M. M. Esanti, Baba Idris, Alhaji Alfa Muhammed Yahaya.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kwara PDP governorship aspirants. Kwara PDP governorship aspirants

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kwara PDP governorship aspirants Kwara PDP governorship aspirants