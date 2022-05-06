2023: Lagos indigenous group, others endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term

An indigenous group, Lagos People’s Assembly (LPA), on Friday threw its weight behind the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying it was determined to return him for a second term in office as “the best option to continue as the governor of our dear state.”

LPA, an amalgamation of Lagos Indigenous Groups, professionals, artisans and religious organisations, made the declaration at a press conference addressed by its Coordinator, Ayodeji Emmanuel at the Ogba area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel expressed the group’s appreciation to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and demanded that the party fold and return the governor unconditionally, as its governorship candidate, for the 2023 poll. This was in the presence of the group leaders including Mr Lukman Olawoyin, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, Comrade Akintunde Adedeji, J. T. Ayorinde, Comrade Femi Lawson, Declan Ihekaere, among others.

Emmanuel, while endorsing Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office, said LPA came to the conclusion having observed for over the past three years in Lagos – the transformational leadership, provided by APC, “being directed effectively, by the workaholic governor of our dear state, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

He said the last three years of Governor Sanwo-Olu had witnessed an unprecedented commitment, of his administration, to the implementation of the Lagos Master Plan, which, according to him, was an agenda initiated by the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Not only has this made us proud as a people but has also reinforced our confidence, in the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu,” Emmanuel said.





“Therefore, as we move closer to the critical processes that will culminate in the 2023 General Election, it has become imperative, not only to inform the general public of our determination, to return Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office but also, to appreciate and demand, from the leadership of the APC, to return Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, unconditionally, as the party’s governorship candidate, for the 2023 Governorship Election in our state.

”We want to say it loud and clear, that after considering so many things, we have seen Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the best option to continue as the governor of our dear state. Consequently, we call on all well-meaning Lagosians to join us,” he said.

Emmanuel said the group was proud that the APC in 2019, gave Lagosians Governor Sanwo-Olu, who he described as a credible and committed candidate, who had in every sense of sincerity, justified the confidence reposed in him by the party then.

The LPA chief said Sanwo-Olu had beyond reasonable doubt proved his mettle to lead Lagos State to greater heights, “based on his administration’s commitment, to massive infrastructural development, the exceptional success in tackling the Global menace of Coronavirus, strategic solutions to traffic gridlock as well as key interventions in various sectors in the state in the last 3 (three) years.

“We particularly are proud of his commitment to infrastructural development and the excellent manner, that he is tackling our security challenges, which is becoming the template for other states to copy.

“We must also mention that through the course of the period which our country battled with the coronavirus pandemic, and economic recession, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu ensured that Lagos State remained well-above the curve economically, and also ensured that workers in Lagos State did not miss their salary for one day.

“We cannot but also appreciate Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for always placing the interest of Lagosians first, in every policy of his government,” Emmanuel added.

