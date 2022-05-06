2023 elections: Nigerians must shun ethnic, and religious sentiments

Nigerians have been called upon to shun ethnic and religious sentiments particularly as the country elects a new president in the general elections billed for next year.

The call was made by the Former Primate of The African Church, His Eminence, Dr Emmanuel Josiah Ufofia while addressing journalists during the opening ceremony of the 4th biennial conference of the church, held at The African Church, Ebenezer Cathedral, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ufofia noted that Nigerians must shun ethnic and religious sentiments by allowing a man after God’s heart to emerge as president in 2023 instead of voting blindly for candidates with self-serving intentions.

He further said: “While considering the best man for the job, let’s open our eyes wide this time around. I will implore our members to take an active part in politics but do not forget that you are going there as light to shine into their darkest areas.

“More than ever before, the church needs to intensify on her prayers and sensitisation of her members so that we will not be deceived into another slavery and that God will install a man after his own heart to rule this nation.”

While charging the political class, Ufofia stated that: “Political arrangements, permutations, alignment and re-alignments are in top gear towards 2023 general election, I will implore political actors and gladiators to play their games according to rules, being mindful of the fact that politics is not a do or die affair.”





