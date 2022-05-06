2023: FG warns civil servants against participation in partisan politics

The Federal Government has warned civil servants against participation in partisan politics, saying this is against the Public Service Rules.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who gave the warning in a circular dated 5th May 2022, and sighted by Saturday Tribune, strongly advised all civil servants to be guided by provisions of Public Service Rules in the overall best interest of neutrality, harmony, integrity and development of Nigerian Civil Service.

She noted that clarifications became expedient as she has been inundated with requests for clarification on the provision of Public Service Rules (PSR) vis-à-vis the Supreme Court Judgment as it relates to the participation of civil servants in partisan politics.

Yemi-Esan explained that neither the 1999 Constitution nor the Supreme Court has authorized civil servants to engage in partisan politics.

She reiterated that the provisions of the Public Service Rules remain in force and binding on all civil servants seeking to participate in nomination exercises or party primaries.

The circular read: “The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has been inundated with requests for clarification on the provision of Public Service Rules (PSR) vis-à-vis the Supreme Court Judgment as it relates to the participation of civil servants in partisan politics.





“In the light of the above, it has become necessary to draw the attention of all civil servants to the legal opinion of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (HAGF&MJ) on this matter. In his letter, Ref. No. SGF/PS/HCSF/210/1l dated 26th November 2018, HAGF&MJ asserted inter alia, that: “neither the 1999 Constitution nor the Supreme Court has authorized civil servants to engage in partisan politics.

“The provisions of Rules 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules (2008 Edition) were not nullified by the Supreme Court, hence, they remain in force and binding on all civil servants seeking to participate in nomination exercises or party primaries”.

“He concluded that: “the provisions of Rules 030402(g), 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules (2008 Edition) should be enforced … and that the attention of civil servants (be drawn) to the fact that the Supreme Court judgment in INEC vs Musa did not set aside or nullify these provisions of the Public Service Rules, hence, they must be complied with by any civil servant who wishes to seek nomination or participation in party primary elections”.

“Accordingly, in the overall best interest of neutrality, harmony, integrity and development of Nigerian Civil Service, all civil servants are strongly advised to be guided by the provisions of PSR and the legal opinion of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation/Minister of Justice on the subject.

“The contents of this circular should be given widest circulation for the compliance of all concerned,” she said.

