2023: Lagos APC holds general assembly, rally support for Tinubu, Sanwo-olu, others

Members of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state held a general assembly to galvanise support for candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

In Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, the Executive chairman of the council, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Apatira, chieftains and other party leaders harped on the importance of the collective of the permanent voter card to ensure victory for the party.

The goal of the party, according to the council helmsman, is to win an election to sustain itself in government, this, he said, is achievable only when all members collect their PVCs and work in unity for the success of the party.

He said, “Our primary goal in this forthcoming election is to win elections but I must say this is not one man job. We have to work as a team to ensure victory for all the candidates of the party.

Everyone has a role to play. Each of us must go all-out to collect his/her PVC as it is the only tool to sustain our party, the APC in government.

We must leave behind our personal grievances and work together as a team to ensure resounding victories for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the re-election bid of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other party candidates in the elections.

Let it be known to all members that our PVCs are now ready for collection at the INEC office in Surulere. I urge every one of us to go and pick them to boost the chances of the party at the 2023 polls.”

He deeply expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Asiwaju Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu to delegates and members of the party for their unalloyed support during the party primaries and for ensuring peaceful conduct of the process.

He also commended the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for the provision of infrastructural projects that are of great benefit to the people of the state, particularly, in Itire-ikate LCDA.

He said, “I must commend people-oriented projects embarked upon by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to the people of the state and in particular, residents in Itire-ikate LCDA.

These are signs of good things for the coming years when our party has taken over the centre. The construction of roads, streetlight projects, rural health care centres, school projects, agriculture training centres, sports and recreational centres among others as facilitated by the Speaker are true reflections of democratic dividends.”

He however promised his administration’s commitment to delivering more people-oriented infrastructural projects that will be of great benefit to the citizens.

Other party leaders at the meeting commended the benevolence of APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu while calling on members of the party and residents in the state, irrespective of religion and ethnic affiliation to vote massively for all candidates of the party, saying, “Asiwaju Tinubu is the most sellable candidate among those aspiring for the exalted office of the President.”





