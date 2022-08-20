8 health benefits of lemongrass you should know

Lemongrass, also known as barbed wire grass, silky heads, Cochin grass, Malabar grass, oily heads, citronella grass or fever grass, is a genus of Asian, African, Australian, and tropical island plants in the grass family.

Some species, in particular, are commonly cultivated as culinary and medicinal herbs because of their scent, resembling that of lemons.

Lemongrass has also been discovered to have a lot of health benefits that are unknown to many people.

The health benefits of lemongrass are discussed in this article.

1. It improves dental health

The antimicrobial properties of lemongrass have been proven to help treat oral infections and cavities. The antimicrobial properties in lemongrass help fight against streptococcus sanguinis bacteria, which is the bacteria responsible for tooth decay and gum disease.

So, drinking lemongrass tea once in a while can help guarantee your dental health.

2. For diuretic effects

According to Healthline.com, lemongrass is a known diuretic in the world of natural health. A diuretic makes you urinate more often, ridding your body of excess fluid and sodium. Diuretics are often prescribed if you have heart failure, liver failure, or edema.

3. It helps relieve symptoms of PMS (premenstrual syndrome)

For ladies, lemongrass contains stomach-soothing properties and anti-inflammatory properties, which are natural remedies for cramps and bloating.

Drinking lemongrass tea serves as a natural remedy for menstrual cramps instead of the use of pain relief.

4. It helps with digestion

Having issues with digestion, a prescribed dosage of lemongrass tea by your medical practitioner can be an answer to this.





Lemongrass is effective in curing indigestion, upset stomach, diarrhoea, and other digestive problems.

Lemongrass also helps in reducing gas and the formation of internal gas. Research also shows that lemongrass may be effective in curing gastric ulcers.

5. It helps prevent cancer

Research has shown that lemongrass contains citral, which can help reduce your risk of cancer. Other components of lemongrass help fight cancer, and this occurs either by causing cell death directly or boosting your immune system so that your body is better able to fight-off cancer on its own.

A group of researchers in 2006, also discovered that a compound in lemongrass can kill cancer cells without harming the healthy cells.

Lemongrass tea is also effective during chemotherapy and radiation under the guidance of an oncologist.

6. It helps regulate blood pressure

Lemongrass effectively regulates blood pressure. It is high in potassium, which helps reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering blood pressure.

Consumption of lemongrass tea can also help reduce hypertension and increase urine production in the body.

7. It helps in having a healthy skin

Organic lemongrass essential oil has to purify properties which make it perfect for skin care. These properties help to remove impurities, detoxify the skin and leave it feeling clean and clear. Antioxidants are good for you as they help to neutralise damaging free radicals, which can be harmful to your skin.

8. It helps relieve inflammation

Lemongrass contains inflammation-fighting compounds that help reduce pain and heart disease. It also acts as an analgesic, which is effective in curing toothaches, body pains, and joint pain.

So, taking a prescribed dosage of lemongrass tea rather than drugs helps in reducing pain.

In spite of the numerous health benefits gotten from lemongrass, moderation is key in all we do, so it is best we don’t take lemongrass without the supervision and prescription of a medical practitioner or nutritionist.

