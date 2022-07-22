UNICEF/FCDO spend $109m on girl education in 6 Northern states in 10 years, enrolling 1.4 girls in schools

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) under the funding of the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the UK has expended the sum of $109,198,039 for the implementation of the Girl Education Project (GEP) in the 10 years of the project which aimed at increasing the enrollment of girls in schools.

The disclosure was made by Senior Education Officer, UNICEF Field Office, Kano, Michael Banda during a Media Dialogue on Girls Education held at Chartwell Hotel, Bauchi on Friday.

He explained that the project was implemented in 6 Northern states of Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara with a commitment by each participating state based on collaboration.

Michael Banda expressed happiness that the project was a huge success as it exceeded the target set before the beginning of the project in 2012 with initial 5 states before Kano was included in 2018.

According to him, “the aim of the project was to ensure that at the end of the implementation of the GEP, not fewer than one million girls would have been enrolled into the various stages of schools”.

He added that “The good news is that by the end of the project in September 2022, the project would have recorded a total of 1.4 million girls across the 6 implementing states. The aim and objectives of the project have been achieved”.

The UNICEF Education Officer while stressing the success story of the project in the implementing states, he stressed the importance of sustainability by calling on the respective state governments to step up and take ownership of the project by allocating funds to its continuation.

He also urged the participating Media men at the dialogue to focus on the positivity of the project in order to attract more avenues for funding.

