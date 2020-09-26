2023 Kogi governorship election: I’m not interested, says Olafemi

A former governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi has debunked the rumour making the round that he wants to contest for 2023 governorship election in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday, the former Speaker said he had never informed anybody about having the ambition to contest for governor.

He noted that the so-called publication in an online media was fake saying he has not given a thought to his role come 2023.

“My attention has been brought to a publication in an online medium of people to watch from Kogi West for 2023 Governorship race and my name was mentioned among the 4 personalities named.

“I have not given a thought to my role come 2023 and it is an unnecessary detraction to my struggle to use my wealth of experience in helping Nigeria as many things in our country today need selfless contribution from well-meaning Nigerian,” he noted.

According to him, such publication was to unnecessarily call people on him and create undue attention around him.

“I have not granted an interview to any online medium at any time neither have I discussed my ambition with anyone in recent time, at best it could be described as the figment of the imagination of the writer,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the rumour mongers to desist from tarnishing his image saying “it is only Almighty God that can decide who becomes the next governor of Kogi State come 2023.”

