Kwara governor sets up committee to succour rainstorm victims

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has set up a special disaster response committee to conduct an assessment of damages caused by last Saturday rainstorm, especially in different parts of the state capital, Ilorin.

Speaking during the first point of call to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, the chairperson of the Committee and Commissioner, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, said that the committee decided to go round to assess damages done by the rainstorm with a view to gather first-hand data and give the appropriate recommendation.

Somebody the areas visited by the committee members include Ilorin South, Ilorin East and Ilorin West LGAs.

Also, some of the wards visited include Alanamu, Ajikobi, Ubandawaki, Oju-Ekun Sarumi, Oloje wards of Ilorin West local government; Gbagba, Harmony estate, Ibagun, Magaji Aree, Sango, Gambari and other parts in Ilorin East local government; as well as Akanbi, 5, Akanbi 4, Akanbi 2, BF1, BF2, and Okaka wards of Ilorin South local government; to assess the situation in the area and enumerate households that were affected.

The committee assured the victims of the conveyance of their plights to Governor Abdulrazaq for possible intervention.

Similarly, committee members also visited the INEC Office in Ilorin to assess the damage caused by the rainstorm.

There, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Garba Attahiru Madami, expressed gratitude for the prompt gesture of the state government towards the commission.

The committee, according to the chairman, would still comb all the nooks and crannies of the state capital, so that most of the victims are captured, promising prompt interventions.

Some of the victims visited, who also received some form of assistance from the government, acknowledged the gesture.

They thanked the state government for its magnanimity sensitivity to their plight, saying that, “Though the governor has put a committee in place, he still came in person to commiserate with our families”.

Other members are Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Sa’adu Salaudeen; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair; Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Motunrayo Adaran; Chairman of the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board Dr AbdulKadir Sambaki; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christian), Rev S.O. Adedayo; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam), Ibrahim Zubair Dan Maigoro; Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Empowerment, Mrs Bolanle Ismail; while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Yusuf Bolakale, is the Committee’s Secretary.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE