By: Idahosa Moses – Benin City

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday in Benin City, assured of its readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election at forthcoming general elections.

Edo State Resident Electorial Commission (REC), Obo Effanga, disclosed this during the signing of the peace accord by various political parties, organised by the Edo state command of the Nigeria Police force.

He said that the general public not limited to the political class alone has a role play in ensuring that the coming election is successful.

“The election success depends on all of us, the people conducting the election are Nigerians, those providing logistic support, security, contesters and voters, results collators and announcers are Nigerians.

“If we fail in our duties and responsibility to the nation, the elections stand the risk of not being successful”.

He explained that the political class has greater role to play for the election to be credible and violence free.

“As candidates, if you didn’t win the election that doesn’t mean the world should come down because your ambition has not been achieved

He said INEC committed resources and time for the election and need the support of all Nigerians for a peaceful election.

In his address the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, warned politicians to play by the rule as anyone who contravene the law irrespective of position in the society would be dealt.

“Election is not a do or die affair, we should always put it at the back of our mind that whoever wins the election is part of us and Nigeria must continue to exist.





“For a very long time now we have been enjoying peace in Edo state, so we should not allow anyone to use us to cause crisis.

“Anybody who wants to truncate the peace and cause breakdown of law and order would be seriously dealt with”.

The political parties that sign the peace accord include All Progressives Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Action Alliance, Boot Party, Young Progressives Party, New Nigeria People’s Party among others

